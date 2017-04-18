Frontier Communications’ Video Service Adds AWS Elemental

PORTLAND, ORE.—The newly branded AWS Elemental, an Amazon Web Services company, is being put to use by Frontier Communications. Frontier has deployed AWS Elemental video processing for its Vantage TV for live and on-demand services.

AWS Elemental provides unified headends that support video processing in local markets and national channel video processing at Frontier’s super headend. It also supports Frontier TV streaming content to smart phones, tablets and other personal devices. The AWS Elemental Cloud transcodes VOD assets that require dynamic scaling. In addition, the AWS Elemental Delta video delivery platform supports packaging and digital rights management for the Frontier TV Everywhere app.

These services are helping Frontier Communications create an IPTV platform, per Dan Marshall, senior vice president of field operations for AWS Elemental.