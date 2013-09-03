Front Porch Digital Sells 100th DIVAdirector MAM

LOUISVILLE, COLO. — Front Porch Digital announced it has sold its 100th DIVAdirector media asset management system.



DIVAdirector has seen broad adoption throughout the world and across industries, Front Porch said. Among the companies using the MAM system are Al Jazeera in New York City, European Parliament in Brussels, Swedish Film Institute in Stockholm, theScore sports network in Toronto, CNN in Chile, Discovery Communications in Maryland, and the UN International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda.



DIVAdirector is an inexpensive, easily deployable MAM system featuring an easy-to-use, permission-based Web browser. It enables complete access to file-based content stored by DIVArchive®, Front Porch Digital’s CSM system. The DIVAdirector option can be added to any DIVArchive system to allow users to search and view archived content.



The latest version of DIVAdirector contains new features that facilitate DIVArchive file management, especially for an organization using Front Porch Digital’s new LYNXSM platform for moving, archiving, and publishing video to the cloud. DIVAdirector now addresses LYNX-specific workflows and requirements, such as site awareness, with a single DIVAdirector system showing all enterprise assets stored across different archive systems — local, networked, or cloud-based systems, or any combination thereof — with integrated user permissions controlling access.



DIVAdirector is available as a cloud service or licensed locally and boasts enhanced integration with other components in Front Porch Digital’s DIVASolutions product line, including SAMMA® for content migration, DIVAnet® for managing multiple DIVArchive systems across a wide area network (WAN), and DIVApublish mpx for taking media to market.

