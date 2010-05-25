Front Porch Digital, Grass Valley ink technology sales agreement
Front Porch Digital has entered into an agreement with Grass Valley under which Grass Valley will sell the company’s DIVArchive content storage management solutions in the Americas.
The agreement in effect makes Grass Valley both a Front Porch Digital reseller and a technology partner, cementing a longstanding relationship between the two companies.
