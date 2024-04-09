NAB Show Exhibitor Insight—ENCO

TV TECH: What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trends at the 2024 NAB Show?

KEN FROMMERT: We have seen significant AI development taking shape since last NAB Show, where the activity was more formative. The media and entertainment industry has now embraced AI to improve business operations and workflows as the technology has matured. We expect to see much more activity this year with AI development, especially as it pertains to content creation. ENCO is leveraging AI for creative workflow purposes within our radio and TV businesses, from spec ad creation to virtual news production to captioning and translation.

TVT: What will be your most important product news?

FROMMERT: ENCO has a lot to talk about at NAB Show. On the radio side, we have integrated our AITrack module into our DAD radio automation system and WebDAD remote control and production workflow. Users can preschedule automated voice tracks (song intros, stations IDs, localized news and weather), by using generative AI and synthetic voice engines to produce natural-sounding, engaging content between songs. We are also demonstrating SPECai, with Compass Media Networks and Benztown, which uses AI to instantly generate fully produced custom spec spots.

We have also added AI functionality within our Qimera virtual production workflow for television. At NAB Show, we will have a full virtual set adjacent to the booth, complete with an AI virtual anchor presenting news stories through synthetic speech.

NAB will also serve as the debut for enCaption Sierra, our next-gen automated closed-captioning solution. Sierra users will see significant improvements in speed and accuracy through GPU processing and large language models as well as flexible deployment options on-prem or in the cloud.

TVT: How is your new product different from what’s available on the market?

FROMMERT: No other captioning product on the market can attain the level of accuracy that we have achieved with enCaption Sierra, which can level on-prem or cloud GPU processing to reach new heights in accuracy. Sierra can also detect audio events such as music, laughter, applause and crowd noise. We had enhanced speaker diarization and improved recognition and accuracy of speech with challenging accents and noisy environments. This is also the industry’s first all-in-one on-prem solution delivered with Windows or Linux OS with the encoder built into the package. That encoder is also new for NAB Show, and is born out of our recent acquisition of DoCaption.

TVT: What is it about the NAB Show that brings you back every year?

FROMMERT: I always refer to NAB Show as being our industry’s “Super Bowl.” Product launches hinge around this time of year and attendees expect to see the latest and greatest innovations from all the vendors. The energy leading up to NAB Show and during is contagious, sparking enthusiasm and anticipation in everyone involved. I’m excited to spend time with our customers and partners all in the same place and learn about their upcoming projects and how we can help. It’s an exciting time for our entire team and I look forward to being in the bright lights showcasing our latest innovations.