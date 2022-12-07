Frndly TV Passes 700,000 Sub Mark

DENVER—Frndly TV has announced that its low-cost vMVPD service has surpassed the 700,000 subscriber mark.

“This is another banner day in the growth of Frndly TV,” said Bassil El-Khatib, co-founder and chief marketing officer of Frndly TV. “We have focused on providing the best live TV service available at the most affordable price. We have more than tripled our channel offering and have done so with only a single $1 price increase since our launch.”

By topping 700,000 subscribers, Frndly TV has had subscriber growth of approximately 40% over the past year, the company reported.

In November 2021, Frndly TV announced it past the 500,000-subscriber mark.

“One of our philosophies in creating Frndly TV was to work hand-in-hand with our programmers in bringing consumers who were priced out of the larger linear video bundles back into the pay TV ecosystem,” added Michael McKenna, co-founder and chief programming officer of Frndly TV. “The by-product of the limited offering is that our targeted subscribers are loyal to both Frndly TV and its programming partners. The result is higher viewing consumption of our partners’ content and lower churn for Frndly TV.”

The company also noted that in 2022, Frndly TV has seen increased engagement in the platform, with viewership per subscriber up almost 10% vs. 2021. Reactivations have increased 33% versus 2021. And, annual subscriptions have grown to more than 22% of Frndly TV customers, the vMVPD reported.

The service offers tiers of services starting at $6.99 per month. It has expanded its programming line to more than 41 live, linear channels, up from 12 at its launch and offers a VOD library of 10,000+ shows and movies.