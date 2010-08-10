Friend to Take Charge of News at CBS O&Os

NEW YORK: David Friend has been promoted to senior vice president of news for CBS owned-and-operated TV stations. He was previously vice president and news director at WCBS-TV, the network’s O&O in New York. In the corporate role, he’ll work with local management teams at the CBS O&Os to oversee news productions and operations. He’ll also work with CBS Radio to strengthen relationships between those stations and the TV properties. He’ll also serve as a station liaison for the CBS News management team.



Friend joined WCBS in 2006 from CNBS in New Jersey, where he was in charge of business news and was executive producer of “Squawk Box.” Before CNBC, he worked at Warner Bros. as an executive producer and co-creator of “Extra,” the syndicated entertainment news show.



He has a master’s degree from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, as well as an undergraduate degree from Columbia.