Friend MTS Appoints Dennis Scott as Director, Channel Sales

PHILADELPHIA & BIRMINGHAM, England—Friend MTS has announced a new anti-piracy partner program and the appointment of Dennis Scott, director, channel sales, to lead the program with media partners and customers worldwide. Friend MTS continues to combat piracy in sports and entertainment with technologies developed in-house to reduce the competition of illicit pirate services, drive subscriber growth and protect revenue.

“Our valued partners and customers know they can rely on our premium content protection services to effectively detect and disrupt the financially damaging large-scale content theft of their valuable content, including live and on-demand video assets,” said Friend. “With Dennis leading our Partner Program, we are poised for sustainable long-term growth as we continue our more than two-decade mission to combat piracy with our signature subscriber-level watermarking technologies coupled with extensive automated content monitoring for which we are known industry-wide.”

Scott is based in Friend MTS’ Birmingham headquarters and reports to CEO Jonathan Friend. Previously, he held senior positions in BT Group, including general manager, BT Business, where he developed a pan-European solutions channel from scratch, heading large multicultural teams across Europe. He was also managing partner and founder for Metanoia Partners Ltd., where he provided information and cybersecurity services as a certified GDPR practitioner.