Free Loudness Meter for Windows & Mac

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ.—Orban has introduced Version 2.7 of the free Orban Loudness Meter for Windows (Vista/7/8) and Mac (OS X 10.6 or greater). The software adds two important new features: support for up to 7.1-channel surround, and the ability to analyse files in several common formats offline to measure their ITU-R BS.1770-3 Integrated Loudness and Loudness Range. This combination of new features allows any organization to qualify files, whether stereo or surround, for compliance with the Calm Act and EBU R128.



Like its predecessor, version 2.7 measures loudness using both the Jones & Torick (CBS Technology Center) and BS.1770-3 algorithms, displaying BS.1770-3 Short-Term, Momentary, and Integrated loudness in addition to the Jones and Torick loudness. The metre also provides PPM and VU meters, and a "Reconstructed Peak" meter with an 8X-upsampled sidechain to predict the peak levels that will appear after digital to analogue conversion. This reconstructed peak metre exceeds the requirements of the "true-peak" metre described in BS.1770-3, which specifies a 4X-upsampled sidechain.



The meter is available for free download from www.orban.com/meter.