Foxtel chooses Elemental Technologies' video processing for OTT, connected TV service

Australian media company Foxtel has selected video processing systems from Elemental Technologies for its on demand and catch-up television services.



Foxtel is employing multiple Elemental systems to process and deliver more than 50 channels for the Foxtel Go OTT and TV Everywhere services.

Foxtel Go service enables subscribers to watch the network’s premium TV shows, series and sports on the go and was recently expanded to offer more than 50 channels.