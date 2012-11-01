Fox Taps Triveni for Mobile DTV Monitoring

PRINCETON, N.J.—Fox Technology Group has deployed Triveni Digital’s StreamScope MT-40 real-time DTV transport stream monitor to monitor ATSC Mobile DTV signals in its DTV lab facility.

Triveni Digital Streamscope MT-40

Leveraging the StreamScope MT-40’s highly intuitive user interface, Fox Technology Group uses the MT-40 to efficiently analyze the integrity of terrestrial and mobile transport streams for affiliate stations and monitor new mobile broadcast equipment.

“StreamScope is the most accurate and comprehensive solution we have found for diagnosing terrestrial and mobile transport stream issues in real time,” said Yves Montané, director of research and development engineering at Fox Technology Group. “From a unified user interface, StreamScope provides our engineers with powerful monitoring and analysis capabilities that dramatically increase the efficiency of our broadcast operation.”

The StreamScope MT-40 performs real-time, detailed analysis for multiple terrestrial and mobile transport streams over all commonly encrypted physical layers. Through a single user interface, engineers can review error alerts, live video thumbnails, cross-table analyses, program guides, detailed charts, dynamic graphs, and system logs in order to troubleshoot and resolve transport stream issues quickly. The platform also monitors mobile frame timing and structure, parade and ensemble usage, and required and optional data tables for Fox Technology Group’s mobile transport streams, enabling broadcast stations to deliver a consistent broadcast on mobile devices.

The StreamScope MT-40 communicates with an existing Triveni Digital GuideBuilder PSIP and Mobile metadata management and generation platform, enabling Fox Technology Group stations to transmit required schedule information accurately to terrestrial and mobile ATSC receivers. GuideBuilder displays both legacy PSIP and mobile DTV electronic service guides via a user-friendly program editor, optimizing the broadcaster’s legacy and mobile ATSC metadata workflow.