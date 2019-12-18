Fox Sports to Broadcast Super Bowl LIV in UHD

Game will be shot in 1080p HDR and upscaled to UHD for viewing audiences.

LOS ANGELES—Fox Sports will continue its efforts to bring football fans 4K/UHD-quality broadcasts of this season’s NFL games, announcing this week that it will do so for Super Bowl LIV.

Fox Sports executives Michael Davies and Kevin Callahan confirmed the network’s plan during a Sports Video Group Summit on Dec. 17, saying that they will shoot the game in 1080p HDR at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium and will upscale the footage to be broadcast in UHD. This is the same type of process that Fox Sports has been doing to broadcast its Thursday Night Football games in UHD this season; it also did so for the ALCS.

Callahan estimated that about 50,000 people will have the necessary setup to view the game in UHD.

