Fox Sports, NextVR Provide VR Boxing Broadcast

LAGUNA BEACH, CALIF.—Fans will have the chance to be ringside for the upcoming fight between undefeated Danny “Swift” Garcia and Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero from the comfort of their own home thanks to Fox Sports and NextVR. The live action virtual reality broadcast technology provider and the broadcast network have teamed up to provide a live virtual reality broadcast of the Premier Boxing Championship fight.

Multiple NextVR cameras will be set up around the ring, including ringside, to capture the fight. The VR experience will also include fight commentary and graphics for the VR live stream. Samsung Gear VR owners can watch the fight for free through the NextVR portal by downloading the NextVR app. It can be accessed through any Gear VR headset compatible phones.

NextVR and Fox Sports previously collaborated on VR broadcasts of the Auto Club 400 NASCAR race and the 2015 United States Open Golf Championship.

The Premier Boxing Championship fight will take place on Saturday, Jan. 23 at 8 p.m. EST.