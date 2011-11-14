Fox selects Mediaproxy LogServer ASI for compliance recording

Mediaproxy has announced that Fox Networks Engineering and Operations (Fox NE&O) has purchased Mediaproxy’s LogServer ASI for its compliance recording requirements.

A total of 78 channels, consisting of Fox’s broadcast and cable networks including all Houston originated feeds at Fox Sports, will be recorded directly from various ASI sources in its Los Angeles facility.

The system is based on blade-server system architecture, providing access to broadcast materials for compliance delivery. Media will be recorded in both broadcast quality and proxy formats for repurposing in various departments.

The LogServer platform provides 24/7 SD and HD multichannel recording and live monitoring of video, audio and real-time data sources. Contents may be reviewed and managed long after the event for legal and commercial compliance requirements and competitive analysis.

Mediaproxy’s edge user interface allows for search, export and content retrieval across multiple distributed servers. In addition to traditional baseband sources, the LogServer engine also supports multi-program transport stream sources via ASI or IP, providing options to log both proxy and native MPEG formats in parallel.