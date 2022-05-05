Fox News Debuts New Studio for `Gutfeld!’

NEW YORK—The Fox News Channel has debuted a new studio for its “Gutfeld!” late night show.

The studio, which went live on May 2, was designed predominantly for Greg Gutfeld’s live audience late night show and was purpose built to operate more like a Broadway theater than a traditional broadcast studio.

A key part of the design is flexibility. Every set piece including the audience seating is movable. The new studio build includes a series of six high resolution LED media walls that move along a track system and can be angled, positioned independently or joined together to create a single video mosaic.

The studio also has a massive 40 foot long ultra high definition LED media wall as a centerpiece of the set design.

The background of show's scenic design features a combination of detailed 3D models of buildings along with a striking architectural interior.

Fox News reports that design was created to surround the Host and guests with a comfortable and inviting atmosphere and provide a whimsical backdrop that is tailored to Greg Gutfeld and his personal style.