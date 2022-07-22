Fox Nation Launches on Fubotv

NEW YORK—Fox News Media has expanded distribution of its direct-to-consumer subscription streaming service Fox Nation to the live TV streaming platform FuboTV.

“We’re delighted to partner with FuboTV to offer Fox Nation as part of their growing content offering and bring our loyal audience more ways to access the wide variety of signature content that they crave,” said Fox Nation president Jason Klarman.

FuboTV subscribers now have the option to add Fox Nation, which features nearly 5,000 hours of original content, to their subscription for $5.99 a month.

Subscribers to Fox Nation on FuboTV can also access the service via the FuboTV app on connected TV, mobile and tablet devices as well as on the web at https://fubo.tv.

Launched in 2018, Fox Nation is available at foxnation.com and via app for iOS devices, Android devices, Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, Vizio TVs, and Samsung TVs as well as DirecTV, YouTube TV, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour and The Roku Channel.