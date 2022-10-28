Fox Deploys 40+ Sony Cameras for World Series Coverage
The cameras being used in game 1 of the World Series include Sony’s HDC-5500, HDC-3500, HDC-4300, HDC-P31 and HDC-P50
HOUSTON, Texas—When the Philadelphia Phillies face off against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park for the first game 1 of Major League Baseball’s World Series, Fox will be using more than 40 Sony cameras to cover the action.
The cameras being used for the games include Sony’s HDC-5500, HDC-3500, HDC-4300, HDC-P31 and HDC-P50, Sony reported.
Specific deployments include:
- 9 x HDC-5500 – 4K Global shutter imager HDR/SDR camera systems will be used in the dugouts, first and third base, the left and right foul poles and tight center employing between 6x and 8x high frame rate.
- 2 x HDC-3500 – Global Wireless systems in wireless configuration will be used for locker room celebrations and around the stadium.
- 7 x HDC-P50 – Compact 4K HDR/SDR POV cameras will be used in a number of robotic applications including capturing home plate as well as being used on stabilization rigs in wireless configurations.
- 9 x HDC-P31 – Compact 1080/60P capable HDR/SDR POV cameras will be used in the clubhouses, by first and third base, in the bullpens, as a FLY cam, in the home talent booth and to provide beauty shots.
- 15 x HDC-4300 – 4K HDR/SDR camera systems with High Frame Rate capabilities will be employed for capturing the booth talent, and using up to 6x high frame rate to capture the action at first base, third base, right, left and center field and home plate, as well as in-studio.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
