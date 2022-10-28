Fox Deploys 40+ Sony Cameras for World Series Coverage

HOUSTON, Texas—When the Philadelphia Phillies face off against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park for the first game 1 of Major League Baseball’s World Series, Fox will be using more than 40 Sony cameras to cover the action.

The cameras being used for the games include Sony’s HDC-5500, HDC-3500, HDC-4300, HDC-P31 and HDC-P50, Sony reported.

Specific deployments include: