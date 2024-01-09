Fox Corporation Opens Up Public Access to Its Verify Content Verification System

Amid growing concerns about the potential for artificial intelligence technologies to disrupt the 2024 election with fake video, images and other misinformation, Fox Corporation has publicly released an open source beta version of Verify, an AI content protocol that allows users to verify the source of a content.

The tool also can be used by Fox and other media companies to register content and negotiate rights with AI tech providers for access to their content. That would potentially open up lucrative opportunities for Fox and other media companies to license vast library of sports, news and other content to companies who might want to use the content to train and develop AI technologies.

Verify was developed in-house by the Fox Technology team and is built on Polygon PoS. Researchers at Polygon Labs have been building core blockchain infrastructure that can transparently prove authenticity.

Fox Corp launched a closed beta of Verify on August 23, coinciding with the first Fox News GOP debate. To date, 89,000 pieces of content, spanning text and images, have been signed to Verify, from Fox News, Fox Business, Fox Sports, and Fox TV affiliates.

Now, the protocol has been open sourced, allowing the public to contribute to and fork the source code, Polygon Labs reported in a blog post . Media companies can access the tool at Verify while consumers use the Verify Tool to confirm origination of digital content from participating Fox sources.

Using the technology, users can determine if an article or image that purportedly comes from a publisher in fact originated at the source.

Additionally, Verify establishes a technical bridge between media companies and AI platforms. With its Verified Access Point, Verify creates new commercial opportunities for content owners by utilizing smart contracts to set programmatic conditions for access to content, Polygon Labs reported.