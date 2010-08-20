FOX Business Network launches Data Wizard

FOX Business Network has launched a Data Wizard using technology developed by VDS in conjunction with FOX Graphics Engineering personnel.

The Data Wizard, a real-time touch-screen control system, has become an integral part of Liz Claman’s "Countdown to the Closing Bell," which airs afternoons on FOX Business Network. The 103in touch screen displays live market data with interactive 3-D charting, stock comparison and annotation tools at the fingertips of the on-air talent.

The system provides producers and on-air talent with interactive control and drill down for analyzing current market activity, including key market indices, market sector data and major market movers. Support for producer-defined lists of stock symbols facilitates quick response to breaking news about specific companies or market segments. Annotation tools allow talent to highlight areas of interest in multiple colors.

Together, FOX Business Network Graphics along with Graphics Engineering and Video Design Software developed the overall concepts, including a way to provide single-touch control, which FOX defined as a must-have feature from the beginning. This lead VDS to the development of a comprehensive suite of software that integrates control, data acquisition and processing, and direct interface to the graphics systems that produce the charts, graphics and text.