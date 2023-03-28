Four Stations Launch NextGen TV Broadcasts in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa—Four major broadcast television stations serving the Des Moines-Ames television market are now offering NextGen TV/ATSC 3.0 broadcast signals.

The launch on March 28 included KCCI (Hearst TV-owned CBS affiliate), WHO-DT (Nexstar-owned NBC affiliate), KDSM-TV (Sinclair-owned Fox affiliate), and KDIN-TV (PBS).

For the launch, KDSM-TV, which is owned by Sinclair, has converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions. KDSM-TV will broadcast its own programming, as well as the programming of the other participating stations, in NextGen TV format. All programming of all participating stations will continue to be available in the existing DTV format, which can be received on all modern television sets.

BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning process and coordinated efforts across the four television stations. BitPath will make its groundbreaking NavPath and BitPoint precise navigation and positioning services available at no charge to Iowa’s first responders.