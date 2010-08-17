Four Major Positions named at Dalet



Dalet has just announced the filling of four major positions to its worldwide operations. These executive appointments aim to support the company’s strategies and growing global presence in the media asset management (MAM), news and sports production markets.



Previously the general manager of Dalet Spain, Julien Decaix has been promoted to general manager of Dalet’s US business unit. He is now responsible for sales and marketing strategies for the US, Canada and Latin America.



Benjamin Desbois was chosen to fill the newly created post of director of worldwide business development. His duties include supporting Dalet’s global efforts of expanding its MAM, news and sports production sectors.



Formerly a product manager and workflow specialist, Fabien Donato was named the new general manager for Dalet Spain. Donato’s new duties include overseeing sales and operations for Spain, Italy and Portugal.



Chris Wright, originally joining the company as director of product development, is the general manager of Dalet UK. Wright will use his business and technical background and understanding of large-scale broadcast workflows to develop MAM and news production markets in the UK, Ireland, Scandinavia, Netherlands, Belgium, Southern Africa and now the Middle East.



All appointments are effective immediately.



