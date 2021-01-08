Four Columbus Broadcasters Launch ATSC 3.0 NextGen TV Service

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Four local television broadcasters, WSYX, WCMH-TV, WWHO and WTTE have launched ATSC 3.0 transmission, bringing NextGen TV service to viewers in Columbus, Ohio.

WSYX is the Sinclair Broadcast Group-owned ABC/Fox affiliate in Columbus; WCMH-TV is the NexStar Media Group-owned NBC affiliate; WWHO, the Manhan Media-owned CW affiliate operated under a shared services agreement by Sinclair; and WTTE, the Cunningham Broadcasting-owned TBD affiliate operated by Sinclair under a local marketing agreement.

The four broadcasters are working together to air Fox, NBC, CW and TBD Network programming as NextGen TV services, according to an announcement from BitPath, formerly Spectrum Co.

BitPath was responsible for the planning process of the Jan. 7 launch. It coordinated the efforts of the four stations, which will be charter members of BitPath’s broadcast data network, the company said.

Existing digital television service (ATSC 1.0) of each station remains available over the air, via cable and satellite. OTA viewers are required to rescan to continue receiving legacy digital television.

More information is available on the BitPath website .

