Foundation Awards $100K Fellowship to Study Impact of AI on Video Production

GREENWICH, Conn.—O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC (OSV), an investment firm that empowers creators, has announced that it has awarded an O'Shaughnessy Fellowship to Rohan Taori.

Taori will use the $100,000 fellowship grant to create flexible, accessible and interactive AI models that can handle complex and diverse data. These models will be trained on large amounts of video data, empowering users to edit, generate and reason about video content easily.

Taori is a machine learning engineer who grew up in the Bay Area.

He is currently pursuing his Ph.D. at Stanford University, where he has trained AI models with synthetic data, tuned them to follow user instructions, and increased their reliability. Previously, he studied and taught computer science at the University of California, Berkeley.

More information about Taori can be found on his website .

OSV's founder and CEO, Jim O'Shaughnessy, commented: "By building accessible, interactive models which make video content easier to edit and generate, Rohan is demonstrating my firm belief that the AI revolution will unleash a new era of human creativity. OSV will be doing everything we can to support him over the coming months."

Taori said, "I'm excited to use the fellowship grant to build foundational video and text-based AI models that enhance human creativity."

OSV launched the one-year Fellowship Program this year to provide research funding. Fellows receive a $100,000 grant and access to OSV's network of founders, investors and experts to support them in bringing their projects to life.

OSV has awarded seven Fellowships to date and will award 12 in total. Applications for the Fellowships remain open through April 2023. Creators interested in applying can do so via OSV's website .

OSV describes itself as "a creative investment firm that empowers and inspires creators to bring their ideas to life. Founded by Jim O'Shaughnessy, a pioneer in quantitative investing, founder of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, and author of four books on investing, OSV aims to provide financial support and to partner in growing the next life-changing creative ideas."