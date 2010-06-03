Forum to address mitigating satellite interference, signal theft

Satellite transmission interference and the theft of signals around the world will be the subject of an all-day forum Oct. 12 in New York City.

Hosted by CNN and the World Broadcasting Unions’ International Satellite Operations Group (WBU-ISOG), the Satellite Interference-Mitigation Forum is scheduled to be held at the CNN New York Bureau in the Time Warner Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is organized jointly by GVF, the Global VSAT Forum and SUIRG, the Satellite Users Interference Reduction Group.

Topics to be addressed include characterizing the interference challenge; improving deployments, including VSAT and SNG installation and operations training; tracking remote interference sources; enabling product quality, including earth-station type approvals; interference-fighting tools; and terrestrial wireless interference.

Attendance is free, but registration is required.