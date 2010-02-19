Former PBS Executive to Head Northern California Public Broadcasting



SACRAMENTO, CALIF.: John Boland is the new chief of Northern California Public Broadcasting, parent company of KQED, where he worked before going to Washington, D.C. to work for PBS. The NorCal broadcast group consists of KQED-, KTEH- and KQET-TV as well as KQED and KQEI radio stations.



Boland succeeds Jeff Clarke, who is retiring after nearly 45 years in public media and broadcast journalism. Clarke’s final day will be March 19. Boland starts March 22.



His previous roles include that of the first chief content officer for KQED, a job created for him in 2002. He went on to do the same thing at PBS in 2006. While there, he combined six operating divisions--new media, education, television programming, content services, promotion, and communications--into a single operational unit.



The PBS Board of Directors credited Boland with development of “a new content strategy that combines experimentation and innovation to reach audiences on digital media platforms, while continuing to strengthen the core PBS television service. John has helped PBS stake its future in the new world of public service media.”



Boland served in several executive roles at KQED for more than a decade before joining PBS. He started his media career at a newspaper in New Jersey, and later as an executive with Burson-Marsteller and Hill & Knowlton.



