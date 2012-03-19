Former CNN Exec Larry Goodman Joins Broadway Systems’ Advisory Board



GRAND RAPIDS, MICH.: Broadway Systems announced that Larry Goodman, a 30-year media and advertising industry veteran, has joined its Advisory Board. With his extensive experience incable networkadvertising, he will provide industry insight and guidance to enhance the value that Broadway delivers to its cable network customers.



For almost two decades, Goodman worked at Turner Broadcasting, including eight years serving concurrently as president of CNN sales and marketing and president of operations for Turner Broadcasting Sales, Inc. During that time, he was directly responsible for more than $500 million in sales across CNN’s television, Internet, and barter syndication units. Plus, Goodman oversaw commercial operations and software development for all Turner networks and Web sites across the Advertising Sales Division. Earlier in his career, he held media planning positions at advertising agencies McCann Erickson and Grey Advertising.



In 2004, Goodman established White Mountain Media, through which he has provided consulting services for a number of public and private media companies, as well as media advisory services for private equity. He has received numerous industry awards, including the CAB President’s Award and Turner Broadcasting President’s Award, and was one of the first sales executives named a “Media Maven” by “Advertising Age.”





