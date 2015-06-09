Forbidden, BES Reach Reseller Agreement for Asia-Pacific Region

LONDON – Forbidden Technologies has come to terms on a reseller agreement with Singapore-based Broadcast Engineering Services to help expand the use of its Forscene video editing software in the Asia-Pacific region.

“Regional resellers like BES are key to our expansion plans,” says Jason Cowan, director of business development at Forbidden. “By adding BES’ local industry knowledge and contacts to our reseller effort in the region, we are confident that Forscene will become the leading cloud-based post-production platform in Singapore.”

The London-based Forbidden’s agreement with BES is nonexclusive. Techtel will also represent Forscene in the region.