For-A Wins Tech Emmy for FT-One
TOKYO—For-A was one of many companies recognized by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for the 68th Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards, specifically for it FT-One camera. The ultra-high-speed 4K camera was recognized for “Live Production Technology Beyond HD to Achieve Non-Interpolated Video for Instant Replay.”
Designed for live sports production, the FT-One is capable of capturing footage at up to 900 fps. The FT-One has been used at a number of high-profile sporting events and broadcasting projects, according to For-A’s announcement.
“We are very pleased and honored to receive this distinguished and prestigious award for our technology and engineering efforts on the FT-ONE camera,” said Katsuaki Kiyohara, president of FOR-A. “This would not have been possible without the commitment, dedication, and tireless efforts of our dynamic engineering team at FOR-A.”
For-A, along with all other recipients, will receive the award during the Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards ceremony at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas on Jan. 7, 2017.
