FOR-A to exhibit new products at InfoComm

FOR-A will spotlight several recently introduced products at the 2011 InfoComm Show, which runs June 15-17 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.

Included will be FOR-A’s FA-9500 multipurpose signal processor, HVS-350HS HD/SD 1.5 M/E digital video switcher, FVW-500HS HD/SD video writer, LTR-100HS video archive recorder, MV-3200 series multiviewer and MV-1600HS series multiviewer.

The FA-9500 multipurpose signal processor offers frame sync and video and audio conversion tools, as well as a variety of options for improved video production functionality. It supports 3G-SDI, HD/SD-SDI, and analog composite I/O, and provides up/down/cross/aspect converters, a second converter, color corrector and automatic video optimizer as standard features.

For mobile production units and smaller control rooms, FOR-A will also show the HVS-350HS switcher. It includes eight inputs and outputs standard (expandable to 24 inputs and 12 outputs), and its 10-bit processor supports 1080i, 720p, NTSC and PAL formats. Built-in frame synchronizers on each input and a resizing engine on four inputs allows asynchronous signals — including HD, SD, analog, and PC signals — to be switched in the same program.

Also being demonstrated will be the FVW-500HS video writer, which enables freehand drawing and positioning of objects and image files over video. This system provides drawing tools for a variety of markets, including usage in replay commentary in sports broadcasts, news programs and weather forecasts.

FOR-A’s LTR-100HS video archiving recorder will also be on display. The recorder supports LTO-5 technology to provide an archive solution. Equipped with an MPEG-2 codec, the LTR-100HS includes an MXF wrapper/un-wrapper, so MXF files (XDCAM HD/HD422/IMX) recorded to LTO-5 tape can be used directly by many NLE systems. LTO-5 tape cartridges can store approximately 50 hours of programming recorded at 50Mb/s.

Finally, FOR-A’s MV-3200 series multiviewer provides customizable support for up to 32 inputs and four display outputs. It offers a multimonitor display environment suited to a system by selecting and installing the required input and output cards on a 2U frame, so control rooms don’t have to supplement their video walls with additional monitors.