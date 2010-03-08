FOR-A to debut 1.5M/E Hanabi switcher with redundant power

Continuing to expand its line of Hanabi HD production switchers, FOR-A will introduce the HVS-350HS HD/SD, a 1.5 M/E video switcher, at the NAB Show (Booth C5219). The new HVS-350HS switcher is ideal for mobile production trucks and small control rooms that have limited space. FOR-A will also showcase the HVS-300RPS, an upgraded version of the HVS-300HS with a redundant power supply, at the show.

The HVS-350HS provides eight inputs and outputs standard, which can be expanded to 24 inputs and 12 outputs. HD/SD-SDI I/O is standard, though a variety of other formats can be installed to support analog video and PC sources. Its 10-bit processor supports 1080i, 720p, NTSC and PAL formats. Built-in frame synchronizers on each input and a resizing engine on four inputs allows asynchronous signals —including HD, SD, analog and PC signals — to be switched in the same program.

Other standard features include two keyer and four DSK channels, four still stores and a dual-channel 16-split multiviewer. The HVS-350HS also provides more than 100 2D and 3D transitions and effects, along with two channels of dedicated picture-in-picture, event memory and sequence functionality, and an on-screen display for easy setting changes.

A new 1.5M/E traditional control panel, optimized for the HVS-350HS, features 20 bus buttons, dedicated fade levers for M/E and P/P buses, three-axis joystick, and a USB interface for saving and reading still store content or switcher parameters. The control panel is connected to the 3RU main unit by a single BNC cable. There are four additional ways to operate the HVS-350HS, including a new 1.5M/E rack-sized operation unit and PC-based control software. The control panel and compact remote panel developed for the HVS-300HS can also be used but are limited on some functions.

The HVS-300RPS is a redundant power supply version of the HVS-300HS. It has a slightly larger main unit than the original HVS-300HS, but can still be controlled with the same control panels.

The HVS-350HS will be available in July 2010. The HVS-300RPS will be available in the end of February 2010.