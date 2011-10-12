For-A Names Katsuaki Kiyohara President



TOKYO: For-A has named Mr. Katsuaki Kiyohara as its new president. The announcement was made Oct. 4. He assumed an active role effective immediately. Mr. Kiyohara’s mission is to steer the company’s growth within today’s digital and network-based solution era and to perpetuate the company’s 40-year history.



Mr. Keizo Kiyohara, founder and former president of For-A Co. Ltd., assumes his new role as chairman of the board of directors of and continues on as the CEO of For-A Group.



