FOR-A HVS-350HS switcher interface controls Abekas Mira server

FOR-A will feature at the 2011 NAB Show its newly released interface that enables the HVS-350HS HD/SD 1.5-M/E digital video switcher to control the Abekas Mira production server.

With the new interface, users can review a list of clips, set in/out points and control clip playback (play, stop, record and rewind) from up to four independent video channels through the switcher’s HVS-350U control panel or HVS-35GUI remote-control software.

Available with eight or four independent HD/SD-SDI digital video I/O channels, each with eight tracks of uncompressed embedded audio, the Mira server records 10-bit digital video at a variety of bit rates. It can record and replay 3x super-slow-motion HD video and offers instant change between record and play. Other features include a RAID 6/SATA II media disk array with hot-swappable disks, as well as dual-redundant, hot-swappable power supplies, in a 3RU chassis.

See FOR-A at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth C5219.