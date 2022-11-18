Flowics, Harmonic Partner On Cloud-Based Graphic Overlays For Video Streams

NEW YORK—Flowics has announced a new technology partnership with Harmonic to allow customers to add graphics created in the former’s platform to video feeds streaming on channels originating from the latter’s VOS 360 cloud SaaS platform and Spectrum X Advanced Media Server.

VOS 360 platform simplifies media processing and delivery. It allows users to deliver video content securely right to customers or syndication partners. The platform receives content at the source, transfers it to the cloud and then sends it to a viewer’s screen with an improved quality of experience, reduced latency and encoding efficiency, the company said.

The Spectrum X Advanced Media Server is a software-based solution that allows clients to expand storage easily and to add new codecs and other advanced features, it said.

Content producers frequently must add graphic overlays to customize a video feed before playout. The Flowics-Harmonic collaboration provides an easy way to add graphic overlays to video. Content producers can use the Flowics Graphics cloud-based graphics engine to enhance or personalize video feeds with data-driven HTML5 graphics directly in the cloud, it said.

Those graphic overlays can then be added to channels set up in Harmonic’s solutions, enabling branding continuity between all components from production to distribution, it said.

Vizrt acquired Flowics in September.