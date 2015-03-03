Fletcher Gets Grass-LDX XtremeSpeed for Live Sport Productions

MONTREAL – Chicago-based rental houseFletcher Sports has purchased four Grass Valley LDX XtremeSpeed (LDX XS) 6X ultra slow-motion cameras and four XCU XtremeSpeed XF Fiber transmission systems.

LDX 6X

The LDX XS camera integrates into live workflows with 3X (1080p) and 6X (720p/1080i) speeds for ultimate versatility, including a standard-speed 1X live output. The camera delivers instant time-to-air capabilities, so the ultra-slow motion footage is immediately available to customers.

The XCU XtremeSpeed XF Fiber transmission system fully supports both ultra (6X) and super (3X) slow motion operations. The XCU utilizes the same cradles as the single-speed range of the XCU base. Also, because the XCU’s unique cradle can be premounted and prewired in the rack, it can quickly and easily be transferred between OB vans and studios.