Fleischmann succeeds Vohrer at Rohde & Schwarz

After a 35-year career with Rohde & Schwarz, including seven years on the executive board and five years as its chairman, Michael Vohrer, 62, has announced his retirement.

An electrical engineer by profession, Vohrer played a key role in the company's success throughout the years. One of his major contributions was achieving market leadership in the field of mobile radio test and measurement when he headed that division. As of July 1, his colleague Manfred Fleischmann began serving as president and CEO.