Fisher Strikes Deal for More Hyperlocal News



SEATTLE: Fisher Interactive Network in conjunction with two neighborhood news sites, the Rainer Valley Post and the Beacon Hill Blog announce a new partnership to provide in-depth news coverage for Southeast Seattle.



Fisher said Southeast Seattle has “long been overlooked and underserved by local news organizations,” and that it “encompasses the most diverse zip code in the United States.”



Post founder Amber Campbell will continue to publish her neighborhood news site while drawing from the resources of Fisher Interactive Network. At the same time, Campbell will publish original news stories, events, photographs and more directly to Rainier Valley’s and Columbia City’s KOMO websites.



Wendi Dunlap, founder and editor of the Beacon Hill Blog, helped pioneer the world of community news with a neighborhood email list service over a decade before today’s local news sites became popular. As part of this partnership, Dunlap will continue operating her robust and independent neighborhood news site while publishing original stories, pictures, and event news to Beacon Hill and Georgetown KOMO sites. The Beacon Hill Blog too will enrich its own coverage by drawing from the news resources of Fisher Interactive Network



The partnership means there will now be a network of six neighborhood news sites working with together with a legacy multi-platform newsroom covering Southeast Seattle.



Fisher Interactive’s neighborhood news network includes 55 neighborhood news websites across Western Washington.



