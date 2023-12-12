FilmRise Inks Deal with Samsung TV Plus to Launch New European Channels

NEW YORK—FilmRise has concluded a deal with Samsung TV Plus Europe to launch a host of FilmRise branded and single series channels to CTVs and Galaxy Devices in multiple territories in Europe.

These include channels such as Adromeda, Forensic Files, FilmRise Free Series, Highway to Heaven and more.

The deal is part of FilmRise's plans for a major expansion of its operations into additional territories throughout the European and International markets.

“This partnership not only marks the debut of FilmRise content on their connected devices in this region, but also showcases the versatility of our extensive library,” said Daniel Gagliardi, vice president of digital distribution and business development for FilmRise. “The breadth and depth of programming that we offer allows us to tailor content to the unique viewing preferences of different territories. We look forward to offering additional markets around the world access to our content.”

Jennifer Batty, head of content acquisition for Samsung TV Plus Europe added that as “an early adopter of streaming and having one of the largest footprints in the industry, we were able to successfully offer the vast European audience a plethora of content that they could watch anytime for free via our FAST channels. We are looking forward to adding FilmRise’s extensive catalog of content to that slate as well.”

The initial territories in the deal include the Nordics, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, and Italy.