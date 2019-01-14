Felipe Luna To Direct CALA Business Development For GatesAir

CINCINNATI—GatesAir has appointed Felipe Luna as managing director for the Caribbean and Latin America (CALA), the company announced today.

Luna, who will work under the leadership of GatesAir managing director, International, Rich Redmond, will manage all sales and business development initiative in the region and oversee the company’s in-region sales team and partner network, GatesAir said.

“We are lucky to welcome Felipe back to the GatesAir family, where his industry knowledge, sales expertise and emphasis on customer relations will help GatesAir expand on its regional momentum throughout the Caribbean and Latin America,” said Redmond.

Luna joined Harris Broadcast (GatesAir’s predecessor) in 2002 and spent 12 years as a regional director for the company. Before that, Luna was an account and sales manager with Electro Equip Telecom for six years.

Prior to rejoining GatesAir, Luna focused on business development outside of the broadcast industry. He located to Miami and joined the Hayman Woodward law firm as business development director.

“CALA remains a dynamic and exciting market with strong business opportunities, as many countries are just beginning their digital TV transitions,” said Luna.

“My goal is to amplify our level of service throughout the region and deliver turnkey over-the-air solutions that solve problems and create new revenue opportunities for our TV and radio customers,” he said.