FCC’s Jan. 15 Open Meeting Will Focus on Presentations of the Agency’s Work

FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel will preside over the commission for the last time on Jan. 15.

WASHINGTON, D.C. —Instead of taking up new regulatory issues in the FCC’s last open meeting before the start of the Trump administration, Federal Communications Commission chair Jessica Rosenworcel has set a tentative agenda for the Jan. 15 Open Commission Meeting that will feature a series of presentations by the agency’s senior bureau, office and task force staff.

Rosenworcel, a Democrat, has said she will resign on Jan. 20, when Republican President-elect Donald Trump is to be inaugurated. Trump has named current Commissioner Brendan Carr as the new FCC chair. When Rosenworcel resigns, the FCC will be divided evenly with two Republicans and two Democrats until a third GOP member is nominated by Trump and approved by the Senate.

During the meeting, commissioners will hear a series of presentations:

Panel One—The commission will hear presentations on the agency’s work on expanding connectivity and access to modern communications.

Panel Two—The commission will hear presentations on the agency’s work on making communications more just for more people in more places.

Panel Three—The commission will hear presentations on the agency’s work on national security, public safety, and protecting consumers.

Panel Four—The commission will hear presentations on the agency’s work on the future of communications.

The Open Meeting is scheduled to commence at 10:30 a.m. ET in FCC’s Commission Meeting Room, 45 L St. N.E., Washington. Open Meetings are livestreamed at www.fcc.gov/live.