FCC Taps NTT Data for IT Transition to Cloud

MCLEAN, Va.—NTT Data has announced that the FCC has awarded it a contract to help upgrade the regulatory agency’s IT systems and help the FCC move to cloud-based technologies.

In the parlance of Federal government contracts, the agreement is a multiple-award Application Development Support Services (ADSS) indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract.

As part of the deal, NTT Data will help enhance the FCC’s IT infrastructure by prioritizing a cloud environment and creating new IT systems and services on modernized platforms, the company said.

The FCC will also receive assistance revamping processes to adopt and scale leading Agile delivery practices, emerging technologies and continuous integration and delivery methods for next-generation applications, infrastructure and automation.

In addition, NTT Data will work with the FCC’s CIO to provide program and project management support as well as software and application development.

Earlier this year, the FCC announced that its Electronic Comment Filing System (ECFS) had undergone a system upgrade to a cloud-based system that will help enable expanded features and functions to be introduced into ECFS in the coming year.

“NTT Data is excited to begin our relationship with the FCC,” said Christopher Merdon, group president, Public Sector, NTT Data Services. “Our team brings extensive experience in helping government agencies seamlessly migrate to the cloud to achieve mission success. We place significant investment in research and development to stay at the forefront of technology and implement emerging IT solutions to better integrate applications, infrastructure and networks.”