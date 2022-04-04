FCC Upgrades Electronic Comment Filing System

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The Federal Communications Commission has announced that its Electronic Comment Filing System (ECFS) has undergone a system upgrade to a cloud-based system that will help enable expanded features and functions to be introduced into ECFS in the coming year.

The transition to a cloud-based platform is the first phase of a multi-phase ECFS upgrade effort that will make the system scalable and more agile, the FCC said. In addition, reCAPTCHA functionality has been added to the system.

“Our comment filing system is a critical avenue for public input that we need to keep up-to-date,” said Chairwoman Rosenworcel. “Today’s effort is a start to do just that and I want to thank the FCC staff and contractors who have made this possible.”

The comment system is an important part of the FCC’s legal process and a critical portal for public engagement in FCC proceedings.

To access the Electronic Comment Filing System, visit https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/.