FCC Upgrades Electronic Comment Filing System
By George Winslow published
The move to a cloud based system will enable expanded features to be deployed in the coming year
WASHINGTON, D.C.—The Federal Communications Commission has announced that its Electronic Comment Filing System (ECFS) has undergone a system upgrade to a cloud-based system that will help enable expanded features and functions to be introduced into ECFS in the coming year.
The transition to a cloud-based platform is the first phase of a multi-phase ECFS upgrade effort that will make the system scalable and more agile, the FCC said. In addition, reCAPTCHA functionality has been added to the system.
“Our comment filing system is a critical avenue for public input that we need to keep up-to-date,” said Chairwoman Rosenworcel. “Today’s effort is a start to do just that and I want to thank the FCC staff and contractors who have made this possible.”
The comment system is an important part of the FCC’s legal process and a critical portal for public engagement in FCC proceedings.
To access the Electronic Comment Filing System, visit https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
