FCC Shifts Date for November Open Commission Meeting

WASHINGTON—Those interested in attending the November Open Commission Meeting at the FCC headquarters in D.C. will have to update their calendars as the commission has announced a date change for the meeting. Originally scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Nov. 19, the meeting is now slated for Friday, Nov. 22.

Topics expected to be discussed at the open meeting will include protecting against equipment or services from countries that may pose a national security threat; modernizing rules on debarment and unbundling; a debate on whether to begin a transition to all-digital AM radio; and more.

The meeting is open to all, though all attendees will be subject to security checks at FCC headquarters. The meeting will also be livestreamed on www.fcc.gov/live and tracked on social media with #OpenMtgFCC.

The FCC will begin the meeting on Nov. 22 at 10:30 a.m.

Visit the FCC website to find out more about the complete agenda.