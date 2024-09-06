FCC Sept. Meeting to Include Vote on Freeing Up Spectrum for Satellite Broadband

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Federal Communications Commission chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has announced the tentative agenda for the September Open Commission Meeting scheduled for Thursday, September 26, 2024.

The FCC described the agenda items as follows:

Improving Access to Video Conferencing Services – The Commission will consider a Second Report and Order and Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to ensure that people with disabilities can fully participate in video conferencing, including by the use of telecommunications relay services (TRS). (CG Docket Nos. 23-161, 10-213, 03-123)

– The Commission will consider a Second Report and Order and Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to ensure that people with disabilities can fully participate in video conferencing, including by the use of telecommunications relay services (TRS). (CG Docket Nos. 23-161, 10-213, 03-123) Bolstering Protections Against Robocalls and Texts –The Commission will consider a Report and Order that would bolster current FCC rules on blocking and robocall mitigation in key areas, including by expanding requirements to block calls based on reasonable do-not-originate lists and by creating new financial penalties for carriers who fail to protect consumers from illegal calls. (CG Docket Nos. 17-59, 21-402)

–The Commission will consider a Report and Order that would bolster current FCC rules on blocking and robocall mitigation in key areas, including by expanding requirements to block calls based on reasonable do-not-originate lists and by creating new financial penalties for carriers who fail to protect consumers from illegal calls. (CG Docket Nos. 17-59, 21-402) Freeing Up Spectrum to Support Satellite Broadband Service – The Commission will consider a Report and Order that will provide 1300 megahertz of spectrum in the 17 GHz band for non-geostationary satellite orbit (NGSO) space stations in the fixed-satellite service (FSS) while also protecting incumbent operations. The Order provides a more cohesive global framework for FSS operators and maximizes the efficient use of the 17 GHz band spectrum. (IB Docket No. 22-273)

The Commission will consider a Report and Order that will provide 1300 megahertz of spectrum in the 17 GHz band for non-geostationary satellite orbit (NGSO) space stations in the fixed-satellite service (FSS) while also protecting incumbent operations. The Order provides a more cohesive global framework for FSS operators and maximizes the efficient use of the 17 GHz band spectrum. (IB Docket No. 22-273) Improving Digital FM Radio Service – The Commission will consider a Report and Order implementing a streamlined process for authorizing digital transmissions at different power levels on the upper and lower digital sideband in order to enhance digital FM radio coverage and prevent interference. (MB Docket No. 22-405)

The commission also said it plans to vote on seven unspecified enforcement actions.

The FCC noted that publicly releases the draft text of each item expected to be considered at the next Open Commission Meeting. Drafts of items under consideration that involve specific, enforcement-related matters, which can include restricted proceedings and hearing designation orders, will not be publicly released. One-page cover sheets are included in the public drafts to help summarize each item. All these materials will be available on the FCC’s Open Meeting page: www.fcc.gov/openmeeting.

The Open Meeting is scheduled to commence at 10:30 a.m. ET in the Commission Meeting Room of the Federal Communications Commission, 45 L Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. Open Meetings are streamed live at www.fcc.gov/live .