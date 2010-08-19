FCC Seeks Nominations to Emergency Response Interoperability Center Committee

WASHINGTON: The Federal Communications Commission is looking for a few good members to sit on its Emergency Response Interoperability Center Public Safety Advisory Committee. The commission is asking for nominations and “expressions of interest” for membership.



The committee’s job is to help the Interop Center develop a technical framework for nationwide, wireless broadband communications network. Under the FCC charter, the committee has five policy objectives:



- Adoption of technical and operational requirements and procedures to ensure a nationwide level of interoperability.

- Adoption and implementation of requirements and procedures to address operability, roaming, priority access, gateway functions and interfaces, the interconnectivity of public safety broadband networks, and other matters related to the functioning of the nationwide public safety broadband network.

- Adoption of authentication and encryption requirements for common public safety broadband applications and network use.

- Coordination of the center’s policies with other entities, including federal agencies

- Coordination of other policies the Center may have responsibilities from time to time.



Members can be government officials, lobbyists, “federal user groups,” and others involved in the public safety community; equipment vendors, service providers and representatives of other industries.



Nominations are due by Sept. 17, 2010. No specific form is required, but nominating information must include name of entity and individual, contact information--mailing address, e-mail, phone, etc.--and a statement summarizing the person’s qualifications. They should be sent to Gene Fullano, association bureau chief of the FCC’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau, at genaro.fullano@fcc.gov; by fax to 202-418-2817; or mail to 445 12th St. SW, Rm 7-C738, Washington, D.C. 20554.