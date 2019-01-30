FCC Reschedules Open Meeting For Feb. 14

WASHINGTON—The FCC has rescheduled its February Open Meeting to take place on Feb. 14 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time and announced changes to its tentative schedule.

The broadcast-related agenda items include:

A Notice of Proposed Rulemaking revising licensing rules and comparative processing pertaining to noncommercial educational broadcast and low-power FM stations.

A Report and Order eliminating a requirement of FCC rules that certain stations file the Broadcast Mid-Term Report, Form 397.

The meeting was rescheduled from Feb. 21 to Feb. 14 because the FCC currently is running under a continuing resolution through Feb. 15. The agenda items scheduled for consideration in February originally were to be considered at the January Open Meeting, but due to the lack of appropriations and partial government shutdown were withdrawn, the FCC said.

