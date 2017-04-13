987 Stations Displaced, 175 Broadcasters to Split $10 Billion
WASHINGTON—The auction results are in and the new TV channel assignments are out. A total of 987 TV stations will be moved in the upcoming 39-month repack, and 175 broadcasters who sold spectrum in the auction will split the $10 billion offered up for it by wireless providers. With today’s release of the Federal Communications Commission’s “Auction Closing and Channel Reassignment Public Notice,” the 90-day shot clock also begins on repack construction and modification applications and reimbursement estimates, making them due July 12, 2017.
“More than $10 billion will go to 175 winning broadcasters that elected to participate in the incentive auction and repurpose their airwaves for mobile use,” the commission said. Of those, the highest price paid to a station went to WWTO-TV in Chicago, licensed by the Trinity Christian Center of Santa Ana, Inc., which will receive $304 million. New Jersey Public Broadcasting will get $332 million for two stations.
Of the winners, 30 stations will receive money for agreeing to move to a lower channel and 133 others will relinquish their licenses”and channel share, the commission said. A total of 12 winning TV stations that agreed to go off the air indicated they had no pre- or post-auction channel-sharing arrangement and are therefore likely to go off the air. (See sidebar, Going Dark?)
GOING DARK?
Stations with no pre- or post-auction channel-sharing arrangement who agreed to go off the air in the auction application, include:
WAGT, Gray-owned NBC affiliate in Augusta, Ga., where Gray also owns CBS affiliate WRDW and low-power license WAGT-CD, for $40.8 million.
WPBO in Charleston-Huntington, W.V., licensed to Ohio State University, for $8.8 million. (Announced by OSU March 3.)
WAOH-CD in Cleveland-Akron, Ohio, the Media-Com Television-owned, Class A Retro TV affiliate, for $ 1.8 million.
KATA-CD in Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas, the Mako Communications,-owned Class A Shop LC affiliate for $19.6 million.
WFXI in Greenville-New Bern-Washington, N.C., the Esteem Broadcasting-owned Fox affiliate, for $42 million.
WBKI-TV in Louisville, Ky, the L.M. Communications-owned Fox affiliate, for $20.7 million.
WWJS-CD a Louisville, Ky., independent Class A owned by John W. Smith Jr., for $10 million.
WDLP-CD in Miami - Ft. Lauderdale, the Mapale-owned Class A Axteca affiliate, $ 3.7 million.
WNYJ-TV in New York, an independent owned by FSINJ, for $121 million.
WMEI in Arecibo Puerto Rico, an independent owned by Corporate Media Consultants and Max Media, for $ 9.7 million.
WSJU-TV in San Juan, Puerto Rico, a SuperLatina TV affiliate owned by Aerco Broadcasting Corp., for $5.2 million.
KSPR in Springfield, Mo., a Schurz Communications-owned CW, for $0, (according to the FCC’s winning bidders listed in Appendix A of the Auction Closing and Channel Reassignment PN).
In addition to the 30 stations that agreed to move into VHF territory, another 957 non-winning stations will have to change channels, for a total of 987. Channel-reassignment data and details are available at the commission’s transition data website.
“The first group of stations to move channels is scheduled for Nov. 30, 2018,” the release said. Those stations now have 18 months to move.
The first-of-its-type TV spectrum incentive auction auction officially concluded March 30, raising gross revenues of $19.8 billion, with a net of $19.3 billion after bidding credits, and $7.3 billion for the U.S. Treasury after subtracting the $10 billion to be paid out to the 175 broadcasters who sold spectrum, another $1.75 billion for the congressionally mandated TV station relocation reimbursement fund, and around $275,000 for the cost of creating and holding the auction.
The $19.8 billion in gross receipts for 84 MHz was in line with the $19.4 billion raised in the 2008 auction of TV channels 52-69 comprising 108 MHz, but less than half of the $44.1 billion raised in the 2015 sale of Advanced Wireless Frequencies in the 1.7 and 2.1 GHz bands, and far less than the most enthusiastic estimates of around $80 billion. A total of 50 wireless bidders won 70 MHz of spectrum in the incentive auction. Another 14 MHz will serve as guard bands and be available for wireless mics and unlicensed devices.
Today’s Public Notice was expected to hit in mid-April and was preceded last week with information about how to receive renumeration for relinquished spectrum and for moving expenses. Congress ordered that $1.75 billion be set aside to reimburse broadcasters involuntarily displaced by the auction, with the exception of the 3,778 translators licenses and the 1,965 non-Class A, low-power TV licensees. These translator and LPTV licensees are also not guaranteed to receive a channel assignment in the repacked TV band and consequently may be left stranded without spectrum. An auction official said the commission is planning to release a “procedural” Public Notice to determine how many channels are available for those 5,743 licensees.
For more TV Technology coverage, see our spectrum auction silo.
