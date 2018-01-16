FCC Ponders Giving Broadcasters ATSC 3.0 Carriage Flexibility

WASHINGTON—The issue of whether or not a station can get out of the simulcasting mandate for ATSC 3.0 is still up for debate, as it is one of the questions that the FCC is currently seeking comments on. The FCC has set a Feb. 20 deadline for comments and March 20 for replies on several questions it raised as part of its decision to approve the framework for rolling out the ATSC 3.0 next-gen TV transmission standard.

The full story is available on TVT’s sister publication B&C.

For a comprehensive list of TV Technology’s ATSC 3.0 coverage, see our ATSC3 silo.