FCC Grants Exclusivity to WPBF-TV

WASHINGTON: The Federal Communications Commission granted exclusivity to WPBF-TV, a Hearst-owned ABC affiliate licensed to Tequesta, Fla., near West Palm Beach. WPBF sought a waiver of the rules preventing cable operators from dropping duplicate programming of “significantly viewed” stations. The station sought to gain exclusivity over WPLG-TV out of Miami on Comcast Cable systems in seven South Florida communities.



WPBF demonstrated that WPLG was not significantly viewed in the contested communities of Belle Glade, Delray Beach, Green Acres City, Palm Beach Gardens, Riviera Beach, and West Palm Beach. The FCC said it received no opposition to WPBF’s petition.



“We find that the submitted audience surveys are sufficient to show that WPLG no longer attains the viewing levels needed to demonstrate significantly viewed status in the communities.... and we grant WPBF’s request,” the FCC opinion and order stated.