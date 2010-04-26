FCC Forms Spectrum Task Force

WASHINGTON: FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski announced the launch of a Spectrum Task Force today. The stated intent is “to advance the FCC’s spectrum agenda and promote collaboration across the agency.” Julius Knapp, chief of the Office of Engineering Technology, and Ruth Milkman, chief of the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau, will co-chair the cross-agency working group.



“To lead the world in mobile, the FCC must ensure that our nation’s spectrum is being put to its highest and best use,” Genachowski said. “Maximizing this essential 21st century resource will create jobs, drive economic growth, and encourage innovation and investment. The FCC’s National Broadband Plan lays out a comprehensive roadmap for promoting greater spectrum efficiency and flexibility, and ensuring sufficient spectrum for broadband. The Spectrum Task Force will keep us on this charted course.”



The Spectrum Task Force will be instrumental in the FCC’s plan to carry out its National Broadband Plan, including the reallocation of broadcast spectrum. The chiefs of the FCC’s Enforcement, International, Media, and Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureaus, as well as the chief of the Office of Strategic Planning and Policy Analysis, will participate on the Task Force.