FCC extends CALM comment, reply comment deadlines

The FCC Media Bureau granted a request June 30 to extend the comment and reply comment due dates for its Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on implementation of the Commercial Advertisement Loudness Mitigation (CALM) Act.

The new deadline for comments is July 8, and the new reply comment date is July 21.

The National Cable and Telecommunications Association filed a request June 29 to extend the deadlines by three days. In seeking the deadline extension, the NCTA told the commission that its annual convention is attended by many interested parties in the industry from June 13 to June 16. Extending the deadlines would give members more time to provide "a more complete factual and legal record in this proceeding."

The commission agreed with the NCTA and granted the request, the commission notice of the extension said.