FCC Experimental License Grants - July 8, 2010
From the FCC's list of experimental licenses granted from 4/1/2010 to 5/1/2010:
- •WF2XIS to Plumas Sierra Rural Electric Cooperative was issued a grant for use of high-VHF and all TV UHF channels for "white space testing for applications by utilities." In spite of the commercial failure of broadband on power line (BPL) systems throughout the country, at least one company is still interested in it. PCN Technology, Inc. was granted WF2XJN to conduct a BPL demonstration in San Diego, CA using frequencies in the 3 – 30 MHz band.
- •The University of Iowa, the University of Maryland Maxwell Laboratory, the University of Colorado at Boulder, Columbia University in New York City, and the Polytechnic Institute of NYU all received licenses for experimental WiMax networks in various bands around 2.5 – 2.6 GHz.
- •Another grant of interest was to WF2XJC, to Oklahoma State University, University Multispectral Laboratories, to use 495.25 MHz, 645.25 MHz and 753.25 MHz for "providing sensor testing evaluation services for USSOCOM" with 3 km of the Chilocco School village in Chilocco, Oklahoma. Notice the first two frequencies are within the current UHF TV band.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox